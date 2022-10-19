FORT WAYNE — Brightpoint’s winter Energy Assistance Program has resumed for eligible households in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
The Energy Assistance Program helps pay a portion of a household’s heating bills during the winter months. In 2021-2022, Brightpoint helped 7,973 families with their utility bills.
This year, help is available for a portion of a household’s water and wastewater bills.
Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season. The program runs through May 15, 2023, or until funds run out.
For households that have received a disconnect notice or whose utilities are already disconnected, please complete the EAP application, and reach out to your utility companies, your township trustee and United Way’s 2-1-1.
Applications are available in person at any of Brightpoint’s offices in the EAP service area or online at mybrightpoint.org/eap.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the following income levels:
• One-person household – No more than $2,318 monthly.
• Two-person household – No more than $3,032 monthly.
• Three-person household – No more than $3,746 monthly.
• Four-person household – No more than $4,459 monthly.
• Five-person household – No more than $5,173 monthly.
• Six-person household – No more than $5,886 monthly.
• Seven-person household – No more than $6,020 monthly.
• Eight-person household – No more than $6,154 monthly.
The following documentation is required and must be brought with applicants at the time of their appointment or submitted with the application:
• The state-issued photo ID for the applicant. Photo IDs are not required for other household members.
• The completed application with all questions answered and the last page signed and dated.
• Copies of Social Security cards for all household members one year or older.
• A copy of proof of income received in the last three full calendar months for each household member age 18 or over.
• If you paid child support, please send proof of child support payments.
• A copy of your most current heating bill, electric bill, water bill and wastewater bill, if applicable.
• If your utilities are included in your rent, you must submit a Landlord Affidavit completed by your landlord.
• Households claiming Veteran status must provide a DD-214 or Veteran’s Administration Identification card.
For questions about Brightpoint’s EAP program, individuals should refer to the website, www.mybrightpoint.org/eap, or call 423-3546 or 800-589-3506. Applicants should keep in mind that Brightpoint’s offices are extremely busy during this time of year and calls and applications are being handled as quickly as possible.
