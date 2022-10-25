ANGOLA — When Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat adjourned the sentencing hearing of Matthew Roland Hoover, 30, handing down the maximum 95 years, Stan Allen stood in the gallery, front and center, and told the judge thank you.
The son of Wilma Ball, 82, whom Hoover murdered on June 22-23, 2021, in a quiet neighborhood on Lake James, seemed to echo the sentiments of many in the packed courtroom Monday morning.
Family and friends who spoke during the hearing received what they asked of Wheat — the maximum sentence allowed by law for the brutal murder of Mrs. Ball.
“I’ve lived in this community my whole life ... I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, who requested the maximum sentence. “I can’t conclude that this was anything other than act committed from the pits of hell. Evil took her from this world.”
In his usual calm demeanor, Wheat, who has been on the bench some 27 years, seemed to reflect the characterization made by Musser.
“It would be hard to imagine the circumstances leading to a murder more hideous than this,” Wheat said right before he announced his sentence.
Benjamin Nordmann, Hoover’s court-appointed attorney, asked for what would have been an executed sentenced of 50 years, 50 for murder with 5 suspended and 10 years for burglary armed with a deadly weapon with 5 suspended.
“To ask for the maximum is saying Matt is beyond rehabilitation,” Nordmann told the court.
Even Hoover, when speaking to the court, acknowledged what he did was evil.
“I just want to start by saying this is tragic and evil,” Hoover said. “I wish I had the ability to bring her back.”
He also asked the people in the gallery — there were approximately 40-50 — find it in their hearts to someday forgive him.
As part of a plea agreement, Hoover will not be able to appeal his sentence. He will serve 65 years for murder and 30 years for burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
When Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick laid out in court what happened the night of the murder, it was a clear picture of a truly brutal event, recounted to much crying in the gallery.
Hoover broke into the home of Mrs. Ball, who lived on Crusoe’s Point. Hoover, high on methemphetamine, startled the sleeping Mrs. Ball, who’s a very athletic 82, or as many said during the hearing, 82 going on 60.
Mrs. Ball put up a struggle; she not only was stabbed in the neck twice, but she sustained a broken nose and much bruising.
“There was a moment of terror. He didn’t just stab her, he beat her,” Musser said.
After she was dead or lie dying, Hoover apparently tried to have intercourse with Mrs. Ball but was unable to achieve an erection, Emerick testified.
Instead, he drank a couple of beers that were in Mrs. Ball’s refrigerator then left, eventually fleeing to Anderson where his father resides.
Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23, 2021, by friends who were checking on her because she didn’t show up for a scheduled round of golf. Another neighbor, Max Robison, called 911.
It took almost a month for law enforcement to catch up with Hoover, who eventually confessed to the killing.
In Monday’s hearing, there was testimony given about Hoover’s mental illnesses he has suffered after a 2011 car accident landed him in the hospital for a week with a traumatic brain injury.
However, that could not be taken into account because there wasn’t any expert testimony.
Previously Hoover had filed a motion for an insanity defense. In August the court received reports from two experts that found Hoover competent to defend himself at trial. Nordmann withdrew the insanity defense.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse were dropped.
During Monday’s hearing, Musser was able to put forward information about those allegations through Emerick’s testimony, but Nordmann argued that information should not be factored into the sentencing because Hoover was not found guilty of those charges.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis gathered from the beer cans Hoover left at the property.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James, though court records list his address as being in Anderson.
In a close-nit neighborhood where everyone looks after one another, Musser said Hoover should have been doing that instead of being her killer.
“That’s sick,” Musser said.
