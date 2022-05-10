ANGOLA — It’s possible that some of the costs of the Steuben County judicial center will be absorbed by the county’s portion of American Rescue Plan money approved last year by the President Joe Biden administration and Congress.
That Steuben County is just beginning to plan for use of the money came about during Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council.
The money, controlled by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, totals about $6.72 million. The county has already received $3.36 million.
Most surrounding counties have formed committees to plan for the spending of the pandemic relief money that was approved in Congress and signed by Biden in April 2021. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, who represents the Third District in Congress that includes northeast Indiana, voted against ARP.
“We actually have a plan in place but it’s rather general,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
All three of the commissioners are going to serve on the committee, as well as three members of the council. Councilwoman Ruth Beer suggested a seventh person be seated, possibly from the public, so there would be an odd-numbered board to prevent tie votes.
Council President Rick Shipe said the three council members who will serve on the committee have not been named.
The intent of the money is to make up for lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governmental entities receiving less than $10 million have to first make up for lost revenue before the funds can be spent on other projects.
There have been community groups that have inquired about the money and the possibility of receiving grants for a variety of projects. Howard said the committee will take requests for use of the money.
Councilman Dan Caruso suggested using some of the ARP money on the soft costs associated with the judicial center, which has come in with a cost estimate of just less than $28 million. Designers of the facility are working to lower the cost.
So far the county has spent about $400,000 in planning work for the judicial center. On Tuesday the council approved funding for an additional $400,000 in costs toward the building, which is planned for the county owned property on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street, in the heart of the Steuben County government campus.
The plan has been to wrap up the soft costs into the lease-bond that will pay for the structure. Caruso said it would be nice to not have to pay for the soft costs in the bond, which is like a loan.
Any ARP money that is put toward the judicial center would further reduce the cost of the lease-bond and ultimately the cost to taxpayers.
There have been other communities across the country that have spent ARP money on courthouse-type facilities, said a recent report in The New York Times.
Steuben County is working on building a new judicial center because the current, 1868 Steuben County Courthouse is lacking space, has numerous safety concerns and does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
County officials have long known something needs to be done to better accommodate the Steuben County judiciary. Work done this year and last is the closest the project has come to fruition in some 10 years. The plan is to start moving dirt on the project later this summer with construction starting in the fall.
