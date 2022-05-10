During a break in Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council, Council President Rick Shipe, right, has a conversation with Councilwoman Lisa Aldrich, who could not attend the meeting in person but was able to participate via video conference. Aldrich’s name plaque was placed in front of the laptop from which she was able to participate in the meeting. Prior to the pandemic, board members were allowed to observe in meetings by phone or through video conferencing, but were not allowed to participate. That all changed with COVID-19, forcing distancing and remote meetings.