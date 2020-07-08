ANGOLA —Angola and the developer of Terraces of Buck Lake came to an agreement to move the project’s infrastructure along.
Ken Wilson, president of JICI Inc., speaking on behalf of JK Properties, asked the Angola Board of Works to approve the infrastructure for the Terraces of Buck Lake without further restrictions during a meeting held Monday.
Wilson explained how he felt “backed into a corner” with the way multiple decisions and revisions that have been made on the project since it first began some 16 years ago.
An agreement was made to allow Wilson and Mayor Richard Hickman to hold discussions to come to a workable agreement for all parties involved.
“I consider myself backed into a corner and maybe by my own hands,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day I still have to work in harmony with these department heads.”
He continued to say that since the platting and dedication process, he feels the project has manifested into multiple versions of the plats.
“I do not believe for a minute that any department head has been less than cordial,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean I agree with some of the opinions or facts on the development.”
Personnel changes
Wilson said there have been many personnel changes over time and what had been agreed to in the past wasn’t being adhered to in the present.
Since the project began, there have been 12 different revisions.
When the project went from being in the county to the city because of annexation, the approval process then went to the city.
“To my knowledge, there were few conversations about whether this project should be private or public infrastructure,” Wilson said. “Obviously the public dedication route was chosen for the Villas of Buck Lake.”
The final plat for that portion was signed and recorded in March 2007.
Due to circumstances, including a state moratorium on nursing care facility beds and the economic recession starting in 2008, requesting final infrastructure and dedication could not be successfully completed until now.
“Even though myself and JICI were not the original owners of this project … I am currently the only person responsible for championing for and completing this project,” said Wilson.
The “punch list”
Wilson received a “punch list” from the city dated June 15, 2020, with additional requirements including sidewalks, additional fire hydrants and relocating a water line.
The fire hydrants, he said, were due to “life safety concerns” yet none of this was mentioned in any of the previous revisions.
“Why is life safety an issue now,” Wilson asked. “What has changed? Was life safety not as important then as it is now?”
Terrace Ridge Apartments gets an additional hydrant to address that concern, he said. Likewise, sidewalk installation has or will take place, he said.
“The owners of the development provided a surety bond for the sole benefit of the city of Angola,” he said. “It was issued on March 9, 2007, and is still in place today.”
Today, he said, he is being told it should have never happened as the development is private.
“The city would never request a bond unless it had the intent to dedicate the infrastructure to the city,” Wilson said he was told. “Additionally, as stated earlier, the final engineering drawings were submitted on Nov. 30, 2005. There are 12 known dated revisions.”
Property is a TIF district
The late Jim Ingledue, former property owner, and Wilson willingly allowed the city to annex the property. The annexation allowed a tax increment finance district to be developed.
“Yet now I’m being told this is not true, it’s a private development so I’m not entitled to any of these tax dollars,” he said. “I hope that is not true because this is what is being told to developers today.”
Hickman said the thing he wants changed is moving the water line, which is 11-feet deep, so fire trucks don’t have to drive over it.
Water Superintendent Tom Selman said moving the line is necessary not because the line isn’t well-installed, but because his department doesn’t have equipment capable of maintaining a line that deep should a problem come up.
“Lets both bear some of the pain and get this done right, put it behind us,” said Councilman and Board Member Dave Martin.
Wilson was in agreement, saying he just wants to get the project completed properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.