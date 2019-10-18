ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners are expected to interview candidates for the vacant highway department superintendent position next week, commissioners decided on Tuesday.
In their first off-week meeting, commissioners primarily dealt with the opening left by the resignation of Emmett Heller, who left the county in mid-summer.
There were more than 25 people who applied for the open position, including many commissioners said did not have experience.
“Were you like me, when I went through these? I was looking for someone with highway experience and I found none,” said Board of Commissioners President Ron Smith.
Commissioner Jim Crowl said he had spoken with a superintendent in another county who didn’t have highway experience when he took the job but his managerial experience carried him through.
After deliberating for about a half hour, commissioners decided on three candidates to interview in an executive session on Wednesday.
At the suggestion of Human Resources Manager Crystal Dadura and Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey, the commissioners might opt for not hiring a superintendent and instead look for an operations manager.
This would leave all personnel answering to Sharkey and and not two people.
“You need that (one) person who directs (the department),” Dadura said.
Of the candidate pool, Sharkey and Dadura agreed, there were candidates who could work well as an operations manager and possibly candidates in house.
If the commissioners decide to pursue that course, the job would have to be posted for five days before interviews could take place. Formal approval for the new position would need to be granted by commissioners and the Steuben County Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.