ANGOLA — Fremont and Prairie Heights Elementary schools have finished the week of reading.
In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, students were given the opportunity to dress up for a theme based on a different book each day.
Fremont Elementary participated in Dr. Seuss week with a daily theme for a Seuss book. Prairie Heights took the week to participate in Read Across America with popular children’s books as their inspiration.
Dr. Seuss and Read Across America week runs through today.
At Fremont, Monday students wore green for “Green Eggs and Ham,” Tuesday was red and blue for “The Cat in the Hat,” Wednesday was mismatched clothes for “Wacky Wednesday,” Thursday was silly socks for “Fox in Socks,” and Friday was favorite college or Fremont shirt for “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”
Amanda Miller, the Fremont Elementary librarian, has created an open reading environment for the children. She is using Seuss week to teach the kids about individuality with books and crafts
“With Dr. Seuss week they are focusing on all the different works by Dr. Seuss. Every class is focusing on a different book and in the library we are looking at ‘The Shape of Me and Other Things,’” said Miller.
Outside of the library, Miller has a “Cat in the Hat” cut out that students were able to stamp their fingers in red ink and put their fingerprint in the areas of the cat that needed to be red. This was to teach the students about how everyone’s fingerprints are unique.
“My favorite day was when we got to wear wacky clothes and read a wacky book,” kindergartner Jay Beard said. “I wore two different shoes!”
Prairie Heights encouraged students to not only dress up for a fun week of reading, but to also find silly places to read. On the Prairie Heights Elementary Facebook page, parents could submit a photo of their student reading in a silly place and the school would post the picture.
At Prairie Heights, on Monday students wore silly socks, Tuesday was pink or grey clothes for “We are in a Book,” Wednesday was pajama day for “Llama Llama Red Pajama,” Thursday each grade had a color to wear for “The Day the Crayons Quit,” and Friday was to wear stripes for “A Bad Case of Stripes.”
First grader Handel Smith said, “My favorite part of the week is reading. My favorite books are snake books.”
Reading Across American is planned by a “literacy committee comprised of the Literacy Coordinator Wendy McCrea and one teacher from each level. Each grade level selected a theme for one day, so each day that we are celebrating is based on the grade levels,” said Prairie Heights’ Principle Alecia Pfefferkorn.
In appreciation for Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Wednesday, Prairie Heights’ Dean of Students Brian Wesson went to each class room to read a Seuss book.
“Reading initiative at the school right now to have kids reading as much as they can. I tell them all the time, Miller doesn’t care what you are reading, whether it comes from home, the library or your classroom. I just want to see them reading. It is such a door way to other worlds and possibilities,” said Miller.
