ANGOLA — The Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) has selected Cisco Ortiz, vice president for student affairs at Trine University, to be part of the third cohort of its ICI Leadership Academy.
The year-long program specializes in the talent development needs of faculty and staff members of private college campuses.
"As Indiana's private colleges lean into the future, they must prepare emerging leaders at every level," said Laura Bridges, vice president and COO at ICI. "In order to assist our campuses with leadership training and development in a cost-effective and easily accessible way, ICI has created an academy specializing in the talent development needs of private college campuses."
Each participant was identified by their sponsoring college as someone whose leadership will be critical to the future of the institution.
Over the course of the program, these aspiring leaders will gain understanding of their institution holistically and within the context of the state and federal higher education landscape.
Academy graduates are trained to view their college through multiple lenses (academic, financial, community involvement and others) and to develop the leadership competencies needed for their institution's and their own professional success.
In October 2022, Deborah J. Daniels, chair of the Indiana Academy Board of Regents and partner at Krieg DeVault LLP, announced on behalf of the Regents their financial support of the ICI Leadership Academy.
Founded in 1970, the Indiana Academy exists to promote the advancement of Indiana through the Academy's support of the Independent Colleges of Indiana and its member institutions.
"We are eager to launch our third cohort of the Leadership Academy extending this opportunity to even more leaders at our member institutions," says Kurt D. Dykstra, president and CEO of ICI. "This exciting initiative is helping to shape our private colleges in Indiana through highly qualified and transformational leaders. We're grateful for the financial support and the mission of the Indiana Academy to develop the leaders of tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.