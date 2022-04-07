ANGOLA — A free lecture pertaining to the importance of historic preservation in our communities is coming to town.
The Historic Preservation Commission will welcome guest speaker Eric Doden, one of the the leaders of the Van Wert (Ohio) Forward project, to lecture at the Brokaw Movie House on May 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Doden is a Fort Wayne resident and Butler native. He is the owner of DOMO Ventures LLC, Fort Wayne. Doden is also running for the Republican governor nomination in the 2024 election.
He has a passion for restoring and growing Indiana Main Streets.
Doden will be presenting on the work he is doing with Indiana Main Streets and his work with the Van Wert Forward project. The mission of the Van Wert Forward foundation is to preserve and restore their historic assets.
"In doing so, we will infuse energy into our community; spur downtown revitalization and investment; create new, welcoming, multi-use spaces; and positively impact the quality of life for generations to come," said the Van Wert Foundation's website.
According to the Van Wert Forward Foundation, "Van Wert Forward is a multi-phase development project led by The Van Wert County Foundation ... with a goal of preserving and enhancing our core downtown assets. With a vibrant, revitalized downtown, we can improve the quality of life for our residents, attract and retain talent, and encourage tourism."
The Van Wert County Foundation owns 50 properties within the downtown area. They expect every property to be placed into a redevelopment phase for renovation within the next 1-5 years.
The event is open to the public.
Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
