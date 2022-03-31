ANGOLA — Police have not released any more information on what Indiana State Police called an officer involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Pleasant Lake.
Following a chase in the Pleasant Lake area, officers from multiple agencies were in pursuit of Jeremy W. Tuttle, 36, Pleasant Lake, who eventually crashed his vehicle on the east side of Pleasant Lake, then fled on foot. He was found in a garage and taken into custody.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson called on the Indiana State Police to investigate the incident seeing that it involved the discharge of Deputy Zach Rowlands' weapon. Rowlands is on paid administrative leave until final disposition of the investigation.
Indiana State Police will be trying to determine whether Rowlands accidentally discharged his gun, fired at the suspect or something else caused the gun to fire. No one was injured during Tuesday's incident, said a report from the Indiana State Police.
A police spokesman said once the investigation is complete, a statement will be made to the media.
The incident, which began shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, started as a police vehicle pursuit involving another officer, Deputy Todd Johnson.
Johnson crossed paths with Tuttle west of Pleasant Lake. Johnson recognized Tuttle as an individual who had a suspended license so he circled back to initiate a traffic stop, said Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
In the process, Johnson determined that the license plate was not the one issued for the vehicle and there were no taillights on at least one side. Johnson tried to initiate a stop but Tuttle allegedly fled, starting a chase that went through Pleasant Lake and drew a response from the Indiana State Police, Hamilton Police Department and Angola Police Department.
The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed on Riley Square in Pleasant Lake, and then turned into foot pursuit as the suspect allegedly ran from the crash scene.
"At some point during the foot chase it was reported that one of the involved Steuben County deputies discharged his service weapon. The suspect was not struck, and there were no injuries reported as a result of that action," said a news release issued by the Indiana State Police.
Tuttle went a short distance to a garage located on Easy Street. Officers surrounded that property and quickly apprehended Tuttle.
Tuttle was eventually transported by state troopers to the Steuben County Jail.
Once the State Police investigation has been completed and turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor for review, a determination will be made as to whether further charges are warranted as a result of this incident.
Tuttle had an initial hearing Wednesday on the charges of Level 6 felony resisting police using a vehicle and Class A misdemeanor resting police and driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years in front of Magistrate James Burns.
Bail was set at $3,000. Benjamin Nordmann was appointed as legal counsel for Tuttle.
He has his next court date is on June 13 at 1 p.m. in Steuben Circuit Court.
In addition to this incident, Tuttle has a pending case from March 4, 2021, in LaGrange County that also allegedly involved resisting police using a vehicle. He has numerous convictions from cases in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties, court records say.
