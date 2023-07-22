ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will be starting an hour later on Wednesdays this coming academic year.
The State Board of Education approved the 1003 Waiver submitted by MSD for the 2023-24 school year. The first day of school, Aug. 9, is a Wednesday, but the one-hour delays won’t start until the first full week of school on Aug. 16.
Adjusted building schedules are as follows:
• Angola High School is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:05 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9:05 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• Angola Middle School is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:55 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8:55 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
• Carlin Park, Hendry Park and Ryan Park elementary schools will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:55 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:55 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Pleasant Lake Elementary is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Also on the waiver was an approval for professional development days to be days off for students.
Families will be receiving a letter with this information and details about registration on Aug. 3 at Angola High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration at the high school will be for all schools.
To view the 2023-24 school year calendar, visit msdsteuben.k12.in.us.
