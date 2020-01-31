ANGOLA — Springlike warmth is projected to build across the nation’s heartland as February begins before it shifts into the eastern part of the United States early next week, AccuWeather is predicting.
The warmth amid an already mild winter may have many checking the calendar and pondering whether the season will make an early transition as Groundhog Day approaches.
Already in January in Angola temperatures for the month have been running much higher than normal, which compared to January 2019 when the month brought some sub-zero weather.
“The upcoming surge of warmth is forecast to bring both daytime and nighttime temperatures of 10 to 25 degrees above average,” AccuWeather reported on its website.
For Angola, where consistent historical weather has been kept since the late 1800s by National Weather Service observers, the average daily temperature in January was 29.6 degrees compared to the normal of 22.6 degrees. The average high for the month was 35.3 degrees compared to a normal of 30.2 degrees. And the average low was 29.6 degrees compared to the normal of nearly 15 degrees.
Temperatures today and Sunday are expected to reach the 40s, something that happened five days in January. The high for the month came on Jan. 11 when the mercury reached 55 degrees. The next day the high was 54 degrees. The average temperature on Jan. 11 was 26.5 degrees greater than normal. With 1.37 inches of precipitation on Jan. 11, that was a new record for that date.
During late January and early February, high temperatures typically range from the upper teens over the northern tier of the Midwest.
Some records dating to the mid-1900s and earlier could be challenged as far north as the Upper Midwest. On Sunday, the record of 51 set in 1992 in Chicago and 43 in 1991 in Houghton Lake, Michigan, are among the records that may be surpassed.
The warmth will be truncated over much of the central and northern Plains and the Upper Midwest as colder air from west-central Canada is forecast to sprawl southeastward over this sector later Sunday and Monday.
The highs are going to drop more toward near-normal mid-30s later next week.
