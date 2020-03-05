FREMONT — Young artists from each of the schools that make up Fremont Community Schools have work on display at the Fremont Public Library as part of Youth Art Month.
A reception was held Tuesday, complete with cookies and drinks, to give the students in the show an opportunity to show off their work to friends and family.
This is the second year that young adult services librarian Tracy Johnson has put the show together.
Last year, she started putting the show together in January which left her short on time to get with the art teachers and get pieces selected to display. It was the first year she went from being an intern at the library to full-time staff.
“This year, I had the whole year to be able to do so much more,” Johnson said.
She reached out to the art teachers at Fremont’s elementary, middle and high schools to see if they’d submit student art, receiving what she believes is around 300 pieces to display.
“It’s so fun to have the art on display,” she said. “I want to give as many people as possible the option to show off their work. Plus, I like having the art in the library.”
A little bit of everything — from sculptures to self portraits, abstract art and more — was selected for the display.
The artwork will be on display all month and can be viewed during normal library hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.