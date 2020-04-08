INDIANAPOLIS — Four-year-old children across rural Indiana now have an opportunity to prepare for school at no cost, thanks to funding from the state legislature.
Waterford UPSTART is an in-home, early education program that helps families without access to On My Way PreK or who can’t afford preschool in their area. Parents are given the tools they need to become their child’s first and most influential teacher, including a computer and internet access at no cost. The program provides positive parent-child interactions while delivering personalized, online instruction 15 minutes a day, five days a week. Parents are also given support through a personal coach and tips to continue engaging their children offline. On average, 92% of children who participate in Waterford UPSTART are ready for kindergarten — compared to a 65% average nationwide and 48% for low-income children.
In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly passed HB 1004, making Waterford UPSTART available to fill early education gaps across the state. Legislators wanted to make sure families without access to PreK were able to prepare for their first day of school.
After the first year, 195 4-year-olds saw overwhelming success, said a news release from Waterford. 86.57% of children on the program mastered foundational reading skills, excelling in phonics, comprehension, vocabulary, and language concepts.
To qualify, children must meet all of the following requirements:
• Household annual income not exceeding 127% of the federal poverty level
• Live in a qualifying rural code, which include LaGrange, Steuben and Noble counties
• Have no access to “On My Way PreK”
• Use Waterford UPSTART software 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
Families in eligible counties can register 4-year-olds right now.
“The Early Learning Boost emails will be sent out in English and Spanish, Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will include a video and an activity,” said Kim Fischer, Director of Public Relations for Waterford. “These are simple age-appropriate resources that parents can do with their children, instead of spending their time searching or planning activities.”
Parents can go to Waterford.org/boost to sign up for free emails.
“This isn’t a full curriculum; however, we want to help parents know that Waterford.org supports them and they can succeed,” said Fischer. “And with that success, they will rediscover their role in their child’s education.”
For more information, go to waterfordupstart.org. Spots are limited and eligible children must begin kindergarten in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.