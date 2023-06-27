HAMILTON — The Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve was a popular site for families and friends on Saturday.
Hiking along the Fish Creek Trail, several were in attendance for a plaque dedication in honor of the late Larry Gilbert, Steuben County surveyor for 37 years. Brad Stevens, a Hamilton resident, led the ceremony and invited a few speakers to share.
Although the plaque is roughly a half mile from the Fish Creek Trail Pavilion, Stevens explained that the spot was perfect to remember Gilbert.
“It was (Gilbert) and my choice of putting this bench here. First of all, six months before he passed, we picked it out as the best site on this area. So, I thought it was only fitting that he also chose this site that we would put this memorial,” Stevens said.
The memorial sits adjacent to the bench and the plaque is attached to a stately rock. Stevens first had Fred Wooley, a representative of Blue Heron Ministries, say a few words.
The organization has been a partner of the Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve project. Wooley knew Gilbert from this interaction along with Wooley’s time as a park interpreter at Pokagon State Park.
“(Gilbert had a) love of farming, certainly, and love of the land and love of the parks and love of public service,” Wooley said.
Blue Heron Ministries specializes in restoration efforts in the area. Wooley pointed out that there are several pieces to keep in mind for land conservation: proper plants for the project, what works and what doesn’t, fire for landscaping and more.
“It’s all of these pieces that (Gilbert) recognized as a surveyor, he kept his eyes open for these pieces,” Wooley said. “You’ll see other premium nature reserves scattered throughout the town, the result of Larry’s work to bring these properties to the forefront. So, it’s those puzzle pieces. A lot of people are working with those puzzles and Larry was the one who kept those pieces and presented them.”
Next, Stevens brought forward Larry Clemens, state director of The Nature Conservancy. Clemens first met Gilbert at the start of the Fish Creek project. From the first time they met, Clemens could already tell Gilbert had something different from other county surveyors.
“He was very unique because he was an IU (accounting) major,” Clemens said. “Here he was a county surveyor, which was very unique, but I could sense then that he was not just a guy that was trying to move water out of this county and prevent flooding. He had a deep sense for conservation and I’ve since observed that as I’ve worked in Indiana.”
Clemens added that Gilbert was an innovator in his field. He stated the late surveyor was one of the first in Indiana to use two-stage ditches. This method has since been adopted by surveyors across the state.
“While he would never look for credit, and being a leader in his profession that he was in, he truly was a leader,” Clemens said. “Many people looked at Larry Gilbert as that surveyor that figured out how to make it all work for both people and nature.”
Stevens then had one of Gilbert’s co-workers add to the ceremony. Michelle Milholland expressed how much she enjoyed working with Gilbert and how he always had a story. Before having the plaque dedicated by Steuben County Commissioner Wil Howard, Stevens offered a chance for Gilbert’s family to speak.
Wes Gilbert, one of Larry’s three brothers, said a few words on behalf of the family.
“This is a perfect place to remember Larry, as some of you mentioned, growing up on the farm, and I’m sure he picked up many rocks too. Maybe not as big as that one,” said Wes Gilbert. “Larry, he was a hard worker and I tell you after he was gone, I had so many people write and send me letters and you don’t realize maybe what someone does. So on behalf of the family, I just want to say thank you for this recognition.”
Howard ended the monument’s ceremony with a reflection of Gilbert’s time as surveyor.
“This dedication will be a reminder of all the hard work that he’s put in, and all the good things that he’s done for Steuben County, and realize that while I’m speaking about Steuben County and Hamilton specifically, the projects that he brought through are being used all over Indiana and all over other states. So, his reach went well beyond,” Howard said.
Larry Gilbert’s monument can be viewed in the Fee-Howard Wetlands Preserve along the Fish Creek Trail.
