LAGRANGE — It would appear as though we’re going to have a white Christmas in northeast Indiana, and a cold one to boot that might produce dangerous conditions.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is alerting residents to potentially dangerous weather conditions in the coming days as many families prepare to head out for Christmas travel.
“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Associated Press.
Thursday night through Friday night the weather could get rather treacherous from Lake Michigan to Ohio.
The weather starts with a wintry mix on Thursday that will transition to snow on Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.
“Snow will be moderate to heavy at times late Thursday night through Friday. The snow will transition to lake effect snow through Saturday. Storm total snow amounts will be quite varied, exceeding 8 inches near Lake Michigan to a few inches in northwest Ohio. West winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting snow,” the National Weather Service Northern Indiana is predicting.
Currently the area is under a winter storm watch across northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio through Saturday morning.
"The result of both snow and wind will be nothing short of blizzard conditions in many Midwestern states including ... Indiana, Michigan," AccuWeather is predicting.
A blizzard is defined by the National Weather Service as blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35 mph that reduce the visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours.
People heading out for the holidays are going to find travel conditions could be difficult. There will be blowing snow that could reduce visibility
“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches," the National Weather Service said.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on skin in as little as 30 minutes. The dangerous cold is expected Thursday night into Sunday. The lowest windchills are expected Friday into Saturday.
The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Additional snow accumulations are expected near Lake Michigan through Sunday as west-northwest wind will produce a snow belt.
Meanwhile, cue up Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.
It would appear as though the area will have a white Christmas, based on the forecast. To meet the definition, there needs to be at least 1-inch of measurable snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
An interactive map hosted by the National Weather Service shows Angola with the best chance — 40% — of having a white Christmas historically in northeast Indiana. Garrett comes in at 31%, as does Fort Wayne. (Only a few select cities are included in the map.)
Moving to the west one finds the better chance of a white Christmas, thanks in large part to Lake Michigan and the lake effect snow it produces.
In Elkhart there's a 34% chance of a white Christmas. It's 39% in Goshen and 43% in South Bend. Coldwater, Michigan, also has a 43% chance of a white Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.