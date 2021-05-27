ANGOLA — Angola’s Mainstreet Organization, the Downtown Angola Coalition, has been designated as an affiliate Main Street program, said a news release from the downtown group.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 337 Main Street affiliate programs and their commitment to revitalizing their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns and lift up their communities.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
The Downtown Angola Coalition’s performance is annually evaluated by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
“It truly takes the whole community to be involved for success to happen. Each of us have special gifts to share. Our greatest resource is the people we have in our community, who love our community and care about one another. That’s what makes a community great," said Colleen Everage, Downtown Angola Coalition president.
Downtown Angola Coalition has worked toward a transformation strategy to support downtown Angola.
The Coalition continues to build its capacity and impact through using the four points of economic vitality, design, organization and promotion.
Current projects for 2021 were focused on Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant through Indiana Humanities by focusing attention on abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth. A monument to Truth will be dedicated on Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. at the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
The Coalition will be hosting the annual Angola Arts Festival on Aug. 7. Throughout the year, the group develops other programs and organizes and finds funding for such events as the JICI Legacy Wagon Rides, Santa’s Arrival and other downtown activities.
The newest partnership is with the Steuben County Farmers Market, which will enable the market to move forward and grow. In addition, the Coalition has been impactful in place making by adding Birdsong Park through a private/public partnership in 2020.
Everage said it is not an easy feat to be an National Mainstreet Affiliate or an Indiana Accredited Mainstreet.
“We have an amazing board that wants only the best for Angola, and we have amazing volunteers who are civic angels, who put the community first,” Everage said.
For more information on becoming involved, or to become part of “Friends of the Downtown,” visit downtownangola.org or on Facebook, Downtown Angola Coalition.
