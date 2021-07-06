Wednesday, July 7
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, Parks and Recreation Department office, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
• DeKalb Central United School District Board of Education, district offices, 3326 S.R. 427, Waterloo, 7 a.m., special meeting.
Monday, July 12
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, executive committee, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m. Board of directors meets at 6 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District, district offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Central Gym, 403 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
• Pleasant Township Board of Trustees, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Steuben Community Center Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m. Executive session 6:15-7:15 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Health, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
