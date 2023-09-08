Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jacob Hafley, 28, of the 600 block of Claritin Road, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 400N at S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Zakery S. Harrington, 25, of the 00 block of Sauk Boulevard, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Brooke M. Jones, 29, homeless, arrested on Lane 101 West Otter Lake on charges of felony battery of a public safety official engaged in official duty and misdemeanor interfering in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.
• Skylar A. Wilber, 24, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery.
