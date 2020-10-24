ANGOLA — Two names, both familiar to the Prairie Heights Schools community, are on the ballot for the Jackson Township seat on the school board in the Nov. 3 general election.
Incumbent Robert “Bob” Ledgerwood has been on the board for the past 12 years and is challenged by Aaron Pfafman, who was on the board from 1980-2008.
The office is a four-year term and candidates run as non-partisans.
Robert “Bob” Ledgerwood
Ledgerwood has decided to run for another term because he feels compelled to keep serving the community he has called home for almost three decades. He has had two children graduate from Prairie Heights and has a granddaughter currently at Prairie Heights Elementary School.
“I am compelled to serve the community that I have called home for the past 29 years as part of my personal civic duty from lessons I received from my father and high school civics teacher,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Prairie Heights School Corporation as a member for the past three terms.”
Supporting the children of the community, he said, is the board’s overall role and responsibility.
“It is best accomplished by supporting our outstanding staff while still being responsible to the community and the taxpayers of our district,” he said.
He wants to expand program offerings for the students including more classes in the vocational and technical areas as well as the college-bound classes.
Ledgerwood would also like to see continued progress on the roof of the elementary school and continuing improvement on building-level performances.
“In addition, with massive funding reductions in the Federal Title 1-Title 9 programs over the past few years, our challenge will be to fund intervention programs for students who need additional assistance,” he said.
The board’s job, he said, is to advise and oversee, not manage day-to-day functions of the school along with working to keep expenditures in line to deliver the best possible education.
Board members need to be able to communicate and be accessible through email and phone calls as well as present at various school functions, he said. Members are also accessible through monthly held public meetings.
As a board member, Ledgerwood said he feels he needs to have good character and be a solid citizen for those he represents.
“I need good judgement and to listen more than I speak when topics are brought to my attention,” he said. “I am also expected to make decisions, since some financial decisions are made at the board level on certain school-related issues.”
The most important responsibility of a board, he said, is to make financial decisions that position the school to remain financially viable and ready for growth.
“I believe I need to do my part as a board member to help Prairie Heights students and staff be as successful as possible,” he said.
Aaron Pfafman
His continued passion for serving the Prairie Heights community is what led Pfafman to run again for the school board after a 12-year hiatus from service.
Pfafman himself is a 1970 graduate of Prairie Heights High School and has lived in the community his entire life. He said currently he lives just south of the school. His wife and four daughters are also Prairie Heights graduates, as are three grandchildren. Another four of his grandchildren are in high school now at Prairie Heights, one is in middle school and three preschool-aged are “waiting in the wings” to attend the school.
“I served on the board from 1980 to 2008,” he said. “After my 12-year hiatus, I still have a keen interest in the school.”
The board’s roles and responsibilities, from Pfafman’s view, are to be visible in the community, updated on issues and building needs to be able to make intelligent, sound decisions when spending funds and to attend local, district and state meetings when needed.
“We need to retain excellent staff, administration and maintain the direction we are going,” he said.
Pfafman has always operated on the philosophy that, above all, the children come first.
“We need to prepare them for college, vocational training or jobs out in the workforce,” he said.
As individuals, he said, the board of education has no authority. The board instead must work together to set policies, budget, hire and support the Prairie Heights staff and administration.
Whether at home, attending a school function or out and about in the community, Pfafman said board members should be approachable by anyone that needs them or wishes to speak with them. Being available and approachable is something he feels is one of the biggest expectations of being a school board member.
“We should listen to the concerns, develop priorities and act on it,” he said.
One of the most important responsibilities of a school board, Pfafman said, is to be good stewards of time, talent and school finances.
