Five people arrested on Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Chelsea V. Bennett, 29, of the 700 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested on South Street at Washington Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Gilberto M. Hernandez, 35, of the 1600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on Gale Street at Darling Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having obtained a license.
• Estill A. Perkins, 34, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Jason R. Tuttle, 34, of Lane 275A Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.
• David M. Wallace, 18, of the 4700 block C.R. 40A, Auburn, arrested on Thunder Drive on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
