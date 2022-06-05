After more than 11 inches of rain fell in an event in May 16-17, 1996, in the Hamilton area, officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and other government agencies feared the dam at Hamilton Lake might fail.
At Lake George on the northern end of Steuben County and partly in Branch County, Michigan, the dam there is awaiting nearly $1 million in work.
“The project is on hold,” said Kim Meyers, Steuben County Auditor. That’s because Federal Emergency Management Agency money has yet to be released by the DNR. Steuben County provided a loan of up to $1 million for work to be done on the Lake George dam. A year ago. That money is ready to go.
Dave Sorg of the Lake George Cottagers Association and the Lake George Conservancy District said the delay on the state level has probably delayed the project by a year.
“We can’t start the final engineering. That was supposed to happen in May,” Sorg said. “The whole thing is probably going to be delayed about a year.”
Of all the dams in the four-county area and northeast Indiana, the Lake George dam, which is privately owned by the Lake George Cottagers Association, is the only one rated as being a high hazard of the 266 in the state so rated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
No imminent risk
Sorg says while the rating is scary, there isn’t immediate danger of the dam failing.
“Imminent failure is not there,” said Sorg, who added that the dam is inspected professionally every other year by engineers.
Across the country the nation’s inventory of dams is aging and many are extremely dangerous. So much so, some have had their water drawn down as a precaution in the event of a failure that could cause great harm to life and property downstream.
That was the fear 26 years ago after the deluge of rainfall that caused flooding across Steuben County and beyond but particularly in the Hamilton area, which received the brunt of the rain event that ranged from 8-11-plus inches in about a 24-hour period. A Fort Wayne woman who was swept up in the flood waters just south of Hamilton lost her life.
During that rain event, officials watched nervously as water breached the road above the spillway at Hamilton Lake. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources feared the structure might not hold back the additional millions of gallons of water that not only fell directly into the lake in that storm, but ran off to the lake from the surrounding watershed.
Had the bridge burst and dam failed, it would have sent millions of gallons of water downstream, to Fish Creek and beyond within the Maumee River Basin. Hamilton Lake holds about 5.4 billion gallons of water. It could have been devastating to lives and property downstream.
Improvements made
Eventually, working with local, state and federal officials, a few homes downstream of the lake, below the dam, were purchased and razed so human life would no longer be in immediate danger of the dam failing. In addition, a trailer park below the dam was eliminated, as was a road that went directly downstream. About 10-15 years later and with much work spearheaded by then-Town Manager Bob Howard, the dam was shored up.
“I’m thinking both dams are in pretty good shape,” said Brad Stevens, a Hamilton Lake resident who has been involved in many projects on Hamilton and nearby Ball Lake where there’s another dam. Ball Lake, albeit relatively small, drains to the Hirram Sweet Ditch that connects with Fish Creek, which runs through Hamilton before picking up water flowing out of Hamilton Lake.
There are 31 dams officially recognized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the four counties of DeKalb (six), LaGrange (eight), Noble (six) and Steuben (11) in northeast Indiana.
Perhaps a common misconception about dams is that they are the property of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, particularly on fresh water, public lakes. Most of the dams in the four-county area are privately owned, such as those built on private ponds or lakes, or owned by lake and recreation associations.
LaGrange County has the most dams owned by the DNR, five, which are along the Pigeon River and predominantly located within the Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area.
Hamilton Lake is listed in the Army Corps report on dams as having two dams, but there actually is one at Hamilton and the other at Ball Lake. They are the only two dams of 11 in Steuben County that are owned by the DNR. The only other government-owned dam is the one at Nevada Mills, the Jimmerson Lake Dam, owned by the Steuben County Highway Department.
When it comes to hazard potential, of the 11 dams in Steuben County, four are considered low, with the remainder considered significant risk or high risk.
Both of Hamilton’s dams have high hazard potential classifications while Jimmerson Lake is significant.
Largest body of water
The dam at Nevada Mills, originally built in the 1800s as a hydro electric dam and since rebuilt in the 1990s, holds back 1.4 billion gallons of water from Jimmerson Lake. Jimmerson is the western-most lake in the Lake James chain, which contains more than 16 billion gallons of water, including the Otters, which are upstream from Snow Lake yet considered part of the Lake James chain. Lake James (1,140 acres) and its chain comprise the largest body of water in Steuben County.
The people of Lake George have been working for years to solve issues with their dam.
The loan it received from Steuben County for work on the dam came from the county’s Major Moves Transportation Fund, which has been used in the past for loans to a variety of entities in the community.
In a meeting on July 6, 2021, it was reported the project will cost about $900,000, which includes engineering, reducing the slope of the embankment at the dam and enlarging the spillway walls.
Officials are hoping that the final cost will come in less than $900,000.
The Lake George Conservancy District and the Lake George Cottage Owners Association also received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and have sought funding from Branch County, Michigan. About 40% of the lake lies in Michigan with the remainder in Indiana.
Conservancy district formed
The Conservancy District was formed in 2018 to deal specifically with the dam, which has had a county road traverse it since 1946. The Army Corps says the dam was completed in 1927. Its purpose has been recreation, but in its early years the lake’s water powered a grist mill and a saw mill.
It is expected that the work on the dam is going to take a couple years to complete. Through assessments from the Lake George Conservancy District, people will pay for the work over the course of a few years, perhaps 12. Work is also being done to transfer ownership of the dam from the Cottagers Association to the Conservancy District because of the legal powers it possesses compared to those of the Association.
Because there will be work done over the course of a couple years, the loan from Steuben County will be set up like a construction loan one would get when building a house; draws will be taken from a pot of money as bills come due during the construction of the project.
During months of discussion with county officials about the project, the risk of the dam’s failure was paramount though not a huge concern.
The main issue downstream is the nearby location of the Indiana Toll Road, a major interstate. That, lake representative Dave Sorg said, is what has put the Lake George dam in the high hazard realm. The gush of water from the lake would first course right toward the Toll Road near its bridge over C.R. 700N, just north of Hidden Canyon Lake. Eventually the water would make its way to the Lake James chain, but Sorg said none of the engineering reports to date have mentioned that as a high flood priority.
Also, should it fail, the value of the high-demand property around Lake George would diminish greatly.
There are approximately 2,200 high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition across the U.S., said a recent analysis completed by the Associated Press, which was an increase from a similar review done three years prior.
Old dams
The nation’s dams are on average more than a half-century old and often present more of a hazard than envisioned when designed because homes, businesses or highways have cropped up below them. Meanwhile, a warming atmosphere can bring stronger storms with heavier rainfall that could overwhelm aging dams.
“All of a sudden, you’ve got older dams with a lower design criteria that now can potentially cause loss of life if they fail,” Del Shannon, an engineer who is president of the U.S. Society on Dams, told the AP.
“The number of deficient, high-hazard dams is increasing,” he said, adding that without investment in upgrades, that number will continue to rise.
Decades of deferred maintenance has worsened the problem. But a changing climate and extreme floods — such as the one that caused the failure of two Michigan dams and the evacuation of 10,000 people in 2020 — have brought a renewed focus to an often overlooked aspect of America’s critical infrastructure.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed last year by President Joe Biden will pump about $3 billion into dam-related projects, including hundreds of millions for state dam safety programs and repairs.
It marks “a tremendous leap and jump of funding,” said Kayed Lakhia, director of the National Dam Safety Program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Yet it’s still just a fraction of the nearly $76 billion needed to fix the almost 89,000 dams owned by individuals, companies, community associations, state and local governments, and other entities besides the federal government, according to a report by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lists about 92,000 dams in its nationwide database, most of which are privately owned and regulated by states. Dams are classified according to the risk posed by failure, ranging from low to significant to high. A high hazard means lives could be lost if the dam fails.
Dam assessments
Dams also are assessed by their condition. Those in the worst shape — categorized as poor or unsatisfactory — can have a variety of problems including cracks and erosion that could undermine a dam, or spillway outlets unable to release all the water after extraordinary rainfall.
Unlike the massive dams in the American West, most of the dams in northeast Indiana are earthen structures that are more prone to failure due to the pressures additional water brought on by large storm events.
The number of high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition has risen partly because of stricter regulation. Some state programs, infused with millions of additional dollars, have stepped up inspections, reassessed whether old dams endanger new downstream developments and worked to identify dams long ago abandoned by their owners. Some also are updating the precipitation tools used to evaluate the risks.
Many old dams “are undersized for the kind of storms that we’re getting today and will be getting in the future,” said David Chopy, administrator of the Office of Compliance and Inspection at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
For many dams, problems develop gradually and risks can be reduced by temporary measures, such as lowering water levels, until repairs can be made, said Ryan Stack, chief engineer at Missouri’s dam safety program.
“Unsatisfactory doesn’t necessarily mean helicopters and bells-and-whistles and everything going off for an immediate crisis,” Stack said.
But the risk from old, inadequate dams has become painfully evident in recent years.
Michigan experience
In 2020, central Michigan’s Edenville Dam failed following heavy rainfall. The rupture unleashed a torrent on the Tittabawassee River, leading to the failure of Sanford Dam downstream and the evacuation of about 10,000 people.
The high-hazard Edenville Dam, built in 1924, had been rated in unsatisfactory condition in 2018 and lost its federal hydropower license due to a variety of issues, including a spillway incapable of standing up to a severe flood.
An investigatory report released in early May found that Edenville dam had deficiencies with its earthen embankment that could have been caught and corrected if engineers had gone beyond visual inspections and conducted a more comprehensive review of the dam’s design and construction. Regulators across the country should learn from the Michigan failures, said John France, an engineer who led the investigation.
“No one has X-ray eyes,” France said. “You would have to look at the records, you would have to look at the test borings that were done and assimilate that all together.”
After the dam failures, Michigan beefed up its 2022 budget with $19 million for dam safety, plus money to hire more regulatory staff. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed legislation providing an additional $250 million for dams, including about $200 million to repair those damaged by the 2020 floods.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
