ANGOLA — A Camden, Michigan, woman has admitted to leaving two children in a locked vehicle on a hot summer day.
Monday in Steuben Superior Court, Sallie M. Wireman, 23, admitted to two Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of theft.
She was arrested in mid-June after leaving toddlers in a hot vehicle outside an Angola big box store.
Sentencing is set for Jan. 4 in Superior Court. A Level 6 felony charge carries up to a 2 1/2-year sentence and a possible fine of $10,000.
Wireman was arrested June 19 and released June 22 on a pretrial monitoring program. According to a court order, she was to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case, children ages 2 and 3.
Concerned citizens contacted Angola Police Department after noticing the crying children alone in a locked van with only the back vents open for ventilation, say court documents.
Angola Police Officer Evan Howe rescued the children by breaking out the driver's side front window. The vehicle allegedly registered 128 degrees on its interior with the outside temperature around 90.
According to court documents, the children's faces were red and hair sweat soaked. The children were placed in Howe's air-conditioned cruiser and provided with water, say court documents. They were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services along with an infant, who Wireman had taken into the store with her.
Store video allegedly showed that Wireman, who was inside for more than a half hour, did not pay for all the items in her grocery cart.
On average, 37 children die each year in the U.S. as a result of pediatric vehicular heatstroke, according to the National Safety Council; 42 children died in 2017 in hot vehicles, the most recent year for available data. The NSC encourages anyone who sees a child in a vehicle that may be overheating to take immediate action.
