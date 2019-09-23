The Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association held their annual splashin at the beach at Potawatomi Inn, Lake James, Pokagon State Park, on Sunday. There was a large crowd on hand, by land and lake, but the number of planes was down a bit this year due to previously predicted stormy weather then a very breezy day that kept the flying to a minimum. Nonetheless, the event was deemed a success.
