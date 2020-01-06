ANGOLA — Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana now offers vocational rehabilitation services in Steuben and DeKalb counties at RISE Inc., 1600 Wohlert St.
The Fort Wayne-based Easterseals Arc will use workspace at RISE’s Angola facility, which serves disabled adults from Steuben and DeKalb counties. Two current RISE employment services staff members will join the Easterseals Arc team as RISE phases out its vocational rehabilitation program to focus on other services and day programs.
“I am confident Easterseals Arc will serve our community well, delivering quality services to both individuals and employers,” said Chris Stackhouse, RISE executive director. “They have a record of success in the Fort Wayne area and the expertise to develop an inclusive employment culture in Steuben and DeKalb counties.”
Easterseals Arc, formed in 1954 in Fort Wayne, is a nonprofit agency providing support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. RISE was founded in the fall of 1965 as the Community Sheltered Workshop of Steuben County, moving from a building in Pleasant Lake to its current Angola location in 1973.
Easterseals Arc and RISE will strive to ensure a smooth transition for all clients currently receiving employment services through RISE, said a news release.
“We hope that RISE clients will choose to continue their employment efforts with Easterseals Arc, and welcoming RISE staff to our team is one way to help smooth that transition,” said Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc president and CEO. The goal is to build on the foundation already created at RISE, allowing clients to segue into the workforce or provide light assembly services in the Angola workshop.
Easterseals Arc vocational rehabilitation services help individuals with disabilities prepare for, obtain and retain employment. Services include skills assessments, job readiness training, work experiences, job placements and on-the-job support.
