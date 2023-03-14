ANGOLA — Talk of spending federal pandemic money to improve the fueling facilities at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport quickly evolved into a big picture discussion on moving all county fueling to land at the airport.
And quite possibly all of the Steuben County Highway Department.
Steuben County’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee met to take up a request from the Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners to create an updated fueling station for aircraft on Tuesday.
The fueling station would eliminate existing underground fuel storage tanks that have come under scrutiny from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“I think we’re in the $800,000 range to accomplish what we need to accomplish,” said Randy Strebig, president of the airport board.
That would include removal of the existing tanks, installing above ground tanks for two types of aviation fuel and purchasing a tanker truck to better serve jet fuel customers. Engineering work would also be required.
“This issue here, I think really needs to be looked at hard,” said Steuben County Commissioner Ken Shelton. “I would like the committee to take a serious look at his ask.”
The committee is made up of all three commissioners and three members of the Steuben County Council.
Unlike many construction projects at airports, fuel stations do not qualify for Federal Aviation Administration grants.
Shelton noted that a better fueling station would help attract more jet traffic to the airport. He said there were some corporate jets that use Tri-State Steuben County that drop off passengers in Angola then fly to neighboring airports for fuel because of the inconvenience of having to pull up to a fueling station as opposed to having a tanker deliver to the parked aircraft.
Council president and committee member Rick Shipe said the airport board’s request should possibly be broadened to include all of the county’s fueling needs, including the major users, the highway department and the sheriff’s office.
Highway and police have struggled the past few years on fueling issues. There has been fairly unsuccessful use of gas cards by the two departments and there has been talk of creating a fueling station at the highway department.
The discussion evolved further into possibly moving the highway department out to the airport.
“We have so much potential with the land out there,” Strebig said.
The airport’s property covers almost 400 acres. The highway department is on almost 27 acres of land that could end up developed commercially in the lake corridor.
Strebig also said Steuben County Emergency Management could put up a structure for disaster operations and in other times of the year be rented out for aviation purposes.
“It’s a great fit,” Strebig said.
The airport has been under the scrutiny of IDEM for much of the past seven years. Strebig said a recent inspection, which cost $12,000, has bought the airport three more years of use of the underground fuel tanks.
But that could change at the drop of a hat.
And without fuel to sell, the airport becomes less viable.
Looking at the big picture of moving all fueling operations and possibly the highway department seemed to have the favor of most of those sitting at the committee table, particularly with fueling issues facing all of the county’s fleet.
“This needs to be addressed now,” Commissioner Andy Laughlin said, adding that the project could take a good five years.
While no decision was made, it was agreed the proposal would be brought back to the table when the ARPA Committee meets again, possibly later this month or in April, again following the regular meeting of the Steuben County Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.