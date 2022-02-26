LAGRANGE — For the 10th year, Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center is reaching out to area schools to create awareness about issues surrounding teen dating violence.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month across the nation. Locally, ongoing education is offered in local high schools every semester by an EHCIC advocate through Safe Dates, an evidence-based, accredited curriculum published by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
Violence in dating relationships is more common than people think, especially among teens and young adults. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one in three teens in the US will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults, and nearly half (43%) of college women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors.
Through the Safe Dates curriculum, students learn about and discuss the causes of dating violence, how they can help a friend in an abusive relationship, common gender stereotypes regarding dating violence and important prevention techniques.
Kathy Dunafin, executive director of Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, says trained domestic violence advocates visit area high school health classes each semester under the direction of the school’s health teacher. The advocates guide students in various projects and activities.
This semester, advocate and former teacher Mary Bultemeier will visit Prairie Heights High School April 18-21 and Westview High School April 26-29. She also will join health classes at Lakeland High School in May.
Further statistics support the need for awareness. Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year. One-third of teens who were in an abusive relationship told anyone about the abuse.
Teens who suffer dating abuse are subject to long-term consequences such as alcoholism, eating disorders, promiscuity, thoughts of suicide and violent behavior. An estimated 50 percent of young people who experience rape or physical or sexual abuse will attempt suicide.
As an agency whose concern is promoting healthy relationships within families, Elijah Haven has seen the impact teen dating violence has on future relationships. Teens abused by a dating partner are more likely to be in abusive relationships as adults, or to abuse their own children.
Elijah Haven invites the public to a Domestic Violence Awareness Conference May 12 featuring pastor and biblical counselor Chris Moles. The free event will be held at Shore Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Moles “helps churches and families confront the evil of domestic violence and promote health, God-honoring relationships.”
For more information about Elijah Haven’s programs or to receive assistance, contact the agency at 463-8700 or visit its offices at 201 S. Detroit St., LaGrange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.