ANGOLA — Members of the Indiana State Budget Committee toured Trine University and were guests at a special dinner and reception on campus Thursday.
The group was in Angola staying at the Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park in advance of its Friday meeting at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne. David Wantz, president and CEO of the Independent Colleges of Indiana, had invited the committee members to visit the Trine campus while they were in the area.
The committee toured Trine innovation 1, which provides technical expertise and services to businesses, organizations and schools, and the Jim and Joan Bock Center for Innovation and Biomedical Engineering before having dinner at Club Z inside the MTI Center. They also were able to bowl in the MTI Center’s bowling alley.
The Indiana State Budget Committee is made up of Zachary Q. Jackson, state budget director; Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville; Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen; Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis; and Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes. Alternate members Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Shelbyville, Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis; and Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, also were in attendance.
Trine President Earl D. Brooks II, and his wife Melanie, hosted the dinner, and were joined by university Board of Trustees members Sen. Dennis Kruse R-Auburn, Mitch Rhoads and Keith Turner, trustee spouses Debra Rhoads and Cindy Turner, Vice President for Administration/Chief of Staff Gretchen Miller, and Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1.
Others attending included Wantz from ICI, Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and Tinisha Weigely, deputy director for the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.