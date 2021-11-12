ANGOLA — Instead of shying away from the reality of the Holocaust, the Angola High School Theatre is bringing it to life with a special production of “Chiaroscuro,” written by Patty MacMullen.
The play focuses on the story of the kindertransport, a special network created by British banker and humanitarian Nicholas Winton that helped rescue 669 Czech children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia during the 9 months before World War II broke out in 1939.
“In the past we’ve done a lot of like murder mystery or fairy tales, and I wanted to do something that had a little bit more meat to it,” said Miranda Good, Angola High School drama director.
The performance will take place in the high school auditorium Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and children. To purchase, visit bit.ly/3Hgymsw.
The Angola show will be the first time “Chiaroscuro” has ever been performed outside of its original troupe.
MacMullen, a retired drama director from Hill Country Christian School in Austin, Texas, originally wrote the play for her students to perform at the Edinburgh, Scotland, Fringe Festival in 2018 when she couldn’t find a suitable story already written.
“It’s the world’s biggest arts festival,” MacMullen said. “They encourage you not to have big sets or lots of stuff. So sometimes it’s hard to find a play that meets those requirements and works for your kids.”
Winton’s story became known to the public in 1988 when it was featured on "That’s Life!," a BBC TV program hosted by Esther Rantzen. Winton’s wife, Grete, had discovered a scrapbook in their attic that contained a mass of documents, including the names of the rescued children. She and Rantzen worked together to create a heartfelt reunion by bringing Winton onto the show and surprising him with just a few of the many hundreds of people he had rescued.
MacMullen’s husband, who had recently seen a recording of the reunion, suggested it for a story idea when MacMullen couldn’t decide what to write for her students’ performance at the Fringe Festival.
She found it difficult to write at times and often looked to her students and other children for inspiration.
“Kids are kids. You tear them away from their families, and what’s that like for them? I’m a mother of five, so I thought about my own children. And I thought about myself as a kid,” MacMullen said. “That really helped me start forming the characters and thinking about how different kids might react to that situation.”
While the 11 children in the show are fictional, the lines for Nicholas’ character include comments that his real-life counterpart said during interviews when he was alive.
For the Angola theater’s seniors — Preston Beck, Anastasia Booher, August Myers and Evelyn Newman — this story is a difficult but welcome deviation from the light-hearted performances they’ve experienced in years past.
“I like that it’s really different from everything else we’ve ever done,” Booher said. “It’s a serious thing, and it’s really sad, but I’m glad that this specific thing happened because people’s lives were saved.”
Each senior plays one of the 11 children in the play’s kindertransport. While the characters are named after the real-life survivors, they do not actually represent them, instead acting as archetypes of the experience.
“They represent how the kids were feeling on the transport,” Beck said.
The show is not all dark, though. It explores the fear the children experienced during the ride but also the hope and relief that arrives when they find that they have actually been saved from death.
This theme is reflected in the show’s title, which is an Italian drawing technique used to show the contrast between light and dark in art.
“Stories have a reason to exist, and it is because they are needed,” Myers said. “I think the reason this story is needed is to show people that this is very serious and it needs to be talked about and people need to know about it. Throughout all history, no one should be able to forget about this.”
The story features many long pauses that are intended to let the audience think about the situation, even if it might be uncomfortable to do so.
The students admitted it was a bit hard for them but believe it to be one of the play’s strengths.
They were able to learn more about the play directly from MacMullen when they met her over a video chat after Good had chosen the script.
MacMullen will be unable to attend the performance, but a recording will be made for her to watch at a later date.
“I want to make her proud,” Newman said. “There’s a lot of different ways to get past a hardship, and if people see the show and they’re going through something, I hope they take away that it’s not the end. There’s ways to get past it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.