Five people arrested
by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Chad C. Rhodes, 34, of the 6000 block of Lawn Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Brandi L. Shaffer, 27, of the 1000 block of Cherokee Drive, Union City, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a fugitive warrant.
• Caine T. Sheehy, 39, of the 100 block of Vogt Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and a fugitive warrant.
• Hunter N. Snyder, 19, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 290W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Jilyan J. Snyder, 38, of the 7000 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
