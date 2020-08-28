Eight people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• John M. Bonham, 44, of the 500 block of North Creek Bank Road, Fremont, arrested at S.R. 120 and Swager Drive on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Andrew L. Dombrowski, 33, of the 15000 block of Grange Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Gary L. Hanna, 59, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Kurt D. Peterson, 32, of Pioneer, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.
• Michael P. Stratton, 28, of the 1000 block of Werling Road, New Haven, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Randy Torres, 38, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Jesse A. Totten, 22, homeless, arrested in the 3000 block of East C.R. 400N on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
