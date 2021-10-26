ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Women's Group will feature the director of the Women's Care Center at its November meeting.
The group will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Township Office, 2525 N. C.R. 200W, in the heart of the lake area.
The guest speaker is Ann Freeman, executive director of the Women’s Care Center
Light refreshments will be served and all interested women are welcome to attend.
Freeman, a Noble County native, grew up in Kendallville and attended high school at Central Noble. After graduating first in her class, she went on to study psychology, sociology and human development/family studies at Indiana University.
Freeman earned her master’s degree in social work at IUPUI. Working with children and parents involved with the Indiana Department of Child Services as a therapist led to Freeman to working for a therapeutic foster care agency for three years in training and certifying foster homes in northeast Indiana.
Seeing the great need for early intervention for struggling families resulted in Freeman taking on a grant writing/development position with Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana in January 2019.
Freeman became executive director in August 2019 and loves serving the mission of empowering women to choose life for their babies.
Freeman enjoys the fact the Women's Care Center continues to support families until their youngest child is 5 years old. Through education, community referrals and tangible resources Freeman believes the center is improving northeast Indiana one family, one mother and one baby at a time.
Freeman lives in Avilla and is married to her high school sweetheart, Ross, and they have two children, Henry and Eliza.
