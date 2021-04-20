Three people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Trevor W. Johnson, 21, of the 1200 block of West Lake Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• James A. Scott, 44, of the 200 block of Deborah Drive, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Howard H. Weller, 57, of the 100 block of East Toldeo Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.