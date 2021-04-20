Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.