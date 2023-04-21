Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Mercedes M. Elliott, 24, of the 1200 block of Village Green Drive, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Braulio Gomez-Correa, 25, of the 400 block of East Congress Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 1400 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.
• Holly M. Jones, 37, homeless, arrested on the Interstate 69 mile marker 348 southbound exit ramp on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior withing the last 10 years.
