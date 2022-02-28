ANGOLA — A Fremont man has been arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography.
Jared M. Smith, 32, was arrested after police found images and videos of child pornography on his cellphone, court records said.
Smith is facing four counts of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography and one count of Level 6 felony child pornography. The Level 5 felony enhancements are because Smith is an employee of a school.
Angola Police Department Detective Michael Wood, who is certified in cellphone forensics, was looking for evidence in connection with a theft investigation in November when he came across the pornographic images, court records said.
Wood found numerous screen shots of pornographic images as well as evidence that videos had been viewed, also, court records said.
Using a subpoena, by the end of November Wood received information from Google that traced the images to Smith’s email account, court records said.
On Feb. 10, Smith went to the Angola Police Department to try to get his phone returned, which had been collected for investigation into the theft case in early November.
On Feb. 10, when Smith went to get his phone, Wood asked him if he minded talking. After waiving his Miranda rights, Smith eventually admitted to having saved at least some of the child porn images, court records said.
Early on in the interview Smith told Wood he didn’t know how the images ended up on his phone.
Smith is being represented in other pending cases by Anthony Kraus. In addition to the child porn cases, Smith is facing felony charges related vehicle theft in November and misdemeanor domestic battery on Valentine’s Day.
All of the cases are pending in Steuben Superior Court.
This happens to be the third child pornography case leveled in Steuben County since Jan. 19. None seem to be related.
