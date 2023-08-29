ANGOLA — Saturday’s Historical Treasure Hunt featured sunny weather and a good turnout of participants, said Jim Somers, one of the organizers with the Steuben County Historical Society.

Six carloads of people set out looking for sites in Steuben County (deemed historical treasures) guided by maps and site descriptions provided by the Steuben County Historical Society.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.