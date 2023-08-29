ANGOLA — Saturday’s Historical Treasure Hunt featured sunny weather and a good turnout of participants, said Jim Somers, one of the organizers with the Steuben County Historical Society.
Six carloads of people set out looking for sites in Steuben County (deemed historical treasures) guided by maps and site descriptions provided by the Steuben County Historical Society.
In the process, they completed a questionnaire testing their knowledge and observational skills.
The winners were the team of Heather Sommers, Kathy Florentine and Echo Catterall. They missed only one of the 19 questions.
Here are the sites with some of the questions and answers:
Cold Springs Resort
Simpson Watkins bought land in 1870 on Fish Lake (name changed to Hamilton in 1914)
Hotel’s famous 1914 orator: William Jennings Bryan
Chapel In Garden
Original wedding chapel pastor: John Humfreys
The new chapel bride will see three words in the stained glass windows behind the congregation: faith, love and hope
Wedding chapel seating count: 14
Pigeon Creek Rest Stop
Native American on wall of rest stop side room: Chief Simon Pokagon
Rest stop annual visitor count: 240,000
Sojourner Truth statue
What groups opposed/supported Sojourner? Copperheads/ Unionists
What is Sojourner holding in her hand? A leaflet or lecture notice
Pleasant Lake Museum
Name of Museum bell near sidewalk: Fuller Bell
Name of Pleasant Lake Ice House owner: Jacob VanOrden
Patriot Graves in North Otsego Cemetery
Revolutionary War 8-year-old drummer Samuel Woodworth’s metal flag holder has what date? 1775
War of 1812, son of Samuel Woodworth: Barzilliel
