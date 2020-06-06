BUTLER — A 68-year-old Butler man died when the off-road vehicle he was operating was struck by a passenger car in the 2200 block of S.R. 1 just north of Butler at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Slentz, 68, of Butler, was ejected from the 2008 Kawasaki Mule ORV he was operating after the collision and was pronounced deceased as the scene.
Police said Slentz was traveling southbound in the grass, adjacent to the roadway, on the west side of S.R. 1.
Police said Slentz then attempted to cross the roadway and crossed into the path of a northbound 1997 Pontiac Grand Am operated by a 16-year-old juvenile female.
Police said the female was unable to avoid the collision and struck the ORV on the right side, ejecting Slentz from the ORV.
Investigators said Slentz was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s department was assisted with the investigation by Indiana State Police and Indiana Conservation Officers.
The Butler Police Department, Butler Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, and DeKalb County Coroner’s office also assisted at the scene.
