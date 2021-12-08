ANGOLA — Tri-State Steuben County Airport is looking at a couple major projects in the coming year-plus potentially to improve service and produce lease revenue.
In Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Aviation Board President Randy Strebig received approval for spending on updated signage and requested spending approximately $245,000 on updating two buildings at the airport.
Though the spending on the hangar building and quonset hut-style buildings was not approved, it generally was agreed that the structures needed to be improved.
“If we’re going to be in the airport business, we have to do this,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
Commission board President Wil Howard said the Steuben County Council, the county’s fiscal body, needed to be brought in on the project to determine if the money was available and from what funding source.
Howard and Strebig are going before the Council in their meeting on Tuesday that starts at 9 p.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
There was discussion on how soon the work could be done — some of which was structural — and what it would cost to replace the buildings.
For the same square footage, Strebig, a commercial builder, estimated it could cost in the range of $1 million.
“Where do you stop putting money in a 1940s structure,” Strebig asked, rhetorically.
The quonset hut and hangar are some of the original buildings at the airport, which was opened in the 1930s-1940s by Paul Eyster.
The maintenance hangar needs to be stabilized and there’s a door header issue with the quonset hut.
Strebig said there’s an avionics business that does repairs on planes and equipment that wants to move to Tri-State Steuben County.
“He’s been at another airport for 20 years and he wants to be at our airport,” Strebig said.
There are also other tenants in the buildings.
The airport is also planning to update its signage. There has been a commitment for financial assistance from the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and commissioners pledged $5,000 on Monday. That same amount is going to be requested from the Angola Common Council.
The signage project will cost about $35,000, Strebig said.
On the bright side, Strebig presented the county with a check for $14,000 from fuel sales.
