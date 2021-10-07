Seven people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Perry A. Dominguez, 35, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested at home on warrants alleging felony failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
• Dusty R. Freed, 41, of the 400 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Stephani J. Hartley, 23, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• David E. Hicks, 41, of the 8400 block of North C.R. 175E, Wawaka, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Samual A. Rivera, 27, of the 200 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 600 block of West Mill Street, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Michael D. Smith, 38, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested in the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Susanna K. White, 30, of the 400 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and battery against a family member younger than 14 and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.