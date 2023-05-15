FREMONT — The following students from Fremont High School have received either an award or a scholarship this past Friday, May 12.
Senior class outstanding students
• Valedictorian — Zakeri Pica
• Salutatorian — Lexi Banks
• Top 10 — Lexi Banks, Ethan Bontrager, Natalie Grochenour, Nevada Kelley, Zakeri Pica, Reagan Rhodes, Lauren Teeple
• Core 40 with Honors Diplomas — Hayden Anderson, Lexi Banks, Quinn Barker, Brogan Blue, Ethan Bontrager, Alexis Book, Emma Conforto, Aiden Dornbush, Brianna Dove, Autumn Emerick, Braiden Gaskill, Natalie Gochenour, Makayla Gumbel, Payton Hale, Alexis Hays, Camoran Humbert, Nevada Kelley, Zakeri Pica, Reagan Rhodes, Jeremy Rode, Ethan Rowe, Reese Schaeffer, Tanya Sharma, Kelsey Sharp, Jacy Squires, Maddison Szebuntschak, Damon Teachout, Lauren Teeple, Madison Thacker, Bradley Wyse, Kaylie Zuccolotto
• Core 40 with Technical Honors — Aiden Dornbush, Braiden Gaskill, Kendal Kamer, Damon Teachout
• National Honor Society Senior Members — Natalie Gochenour, Tanya Sharma, Brogan Blue, Zakeri Pica, Reagan Rhodes, Quinn Barker, Lauren Teeple
• NECC All-Academic Team — Lexi Banks, Lauren Teeple
• Academic All-Star Nominee — Lexi Banks
• Rising Stars of Indiana — Paige Baker, Andrea Barry, Steven Burkholder, Brody Foulk
• Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizen” Nominee — Reagan Rhodes
• Fremont High School Academic Team Members — Elizabeth Baker, Adam Breen, Gabriella Concus, Olivia Dirig, Jorden Fisher, Tressa Howey, Emery Laughlin, Alexis Lovell, Cole Raymond, Mahlia Scantlen, Thor Schemahorn, Courtney Trobaugh
• Choir & Drama Awards — Camoran Humbert, Lauren Teeple
”All A” Honor Roll• Grade 9 — Gabriella Concus, Camilla Cox, Emery Laughlin, Alexis Lovell, Hayden McNeeley, Brayton Moss, Charles Senecal, Nation Whittaker, Lela Wolf
• Grade 10 — Ashland Benner, Delaney Bock, Myleigh Carper, Olivia Dirig, Claire Foulk, Morgan Grace, Adalyn Parr, Karsen Rhodes, Alexis Stevens, Shaylynn Teachout, Leona Youtz
• Grade 11 — Paige Baker, Andrea Barry, Steven Burkholder, Brody Foulk
• Grade 12 — Lexi Banks, Natalie Gochenour, Reagan Rhodes
Key Club Awards
• President — Jaedyn Hukill, Elyse Anzelmo
• Vice President — Elyse Anzelmo
• Secretary — Olivia Dirig
• Treasurer — Courtney Trobaugh
• 20-50 Hours of Service — Lauren Teeple, Adam Breen, Avarie Duncan, Cole Raymond, Jorden Fisher
• 51-100 Hours of Service — Leona Youtz, Mahlia Scantlen
• 100-plus Hours of Service — Olivia Dirig, Tressa Howey
Art Awards — Steuben County Art Show
• First Place “Best in Show” in Steuben County — Anna Jordan
• Third Place “Best in Show” in Steuben County — Paige Scott
• First Place for Fremont — Camoran Humbert
• Second Place for Fremont — Natalie Gochenour
• Third Place for Fremont — Hallie Shrewsburg
• Honorable Mention — Hallie Shrewsburg, Paige Scott, Kaci Carmody
• Teacher’s Choice — Elizabeth Baker, Lilly Heller
Art Awards — Congressional Art Competition• Finalist — Sorina Whittaker, Honorable Mention
Student Council Awards• President — Reagan Rhodes
• Vice President — Paige Baker
• Secretary — Chloe Hilvers
• Treasurer — Brody Foulk
• Attendance Officer — Kate Gannon
• Four-Year Student Council Member — Reagan Rhodes
• Senior Class Officers — Reagan Rhodes (President), Zakeri Pica (Vice President), Austin Caskey (Secretary)
• Junior Class Officers — Paige Baker (President), Brody Foulk (Vice President), Steven Burkholder (Secretary)
• Sophomore Class Officers — Claire Foulk (President), Victoria Geller (Vice President), Shaylynn Teachout (Secretary)
•Freshman Class Officers — Lela Wolf (President), Emery Laughlin (Vice President), Lilian Coler (Secretary)
Impact Institute Awards
• Impact Student of the Semester for Criminal Justice — Wyatt Sterling
• Skills USA State Competition, Gold (First Place) — Logan Crane
Scholarships
• DeBurl Foulk Scholarship Fund — Brogan Blue
• Cameron Hospital Auxilary Allied Health Scholarship — Reagan Rhodes
• Steuben County Farm Bureau Scholarship — Zakeri Pica
• Builders’ Association of Northeast Indiana Scholarship — Jacy Squires
• Clear Lake Lions Club Scholarships — Lexi Banks, Brogan Blue, Gage Forrest, Reagan Rhodes
• Fremont Women of the Moose Scholarships — Alexis Book
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club Scholarships — Reagan Rhodes
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship — Reagan Rhodes, Lauren Teeple
• Fremont Community Teacher Association Scholarship — Camoran Humbert
• Fremont American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship — Brogan Blue, William Forrest, Natalie Gochenour, Tanya Sharma, Jacy Squires, Madison Thacker
• Fremont American Legion Riders’ Scholarship — Brogan Blue, William Forrest, Natalie Gochenour, Tanya Sharma, Jacy Squires, Madison Thacker
• Snow Lake Cottagers’ Association Scholarship — Tanya Sharma, Jacy Squires
• Tri Kappa Scholarship — Reagan Rhodes, Lauren Teeple
• Clifford Abbott Scholarship — Lexi Banks, Zakeri Pica
• Steven “Chad” Shively Memorial Scholarship — Zakeri Pica
• Greg Shively Memorial Scholarship — Zakeri Pica
Student Submitted Scholarships
• Ball State University’s Scholars Award — Alexis Hays
• Central Michigan University’s Maroon & Gold Scholarship — Jacy Squires
• Huntington University’s Merillat Grant — Jennifer Martin
• Indiana University’s Hamilton-Lugar Direct Admit Scholarship, Provost Scholarship — Lexi Banks
• Purdue Fort Wayne’s Don Dollars — Nevada Kelley
• Trine University’s Software Engineering Chair Tuition Scholarship, Dual Enrollment Scholarship — Zakeri Pica
• Trine University’s Distinguished Scholarship, Dual Enrollment Award, Legacy Award — Brogan Blue
• Trine University’s Distinguished Scholarship, Dual Enrollment Scholarship, Opportunity Award — Maddison Szebuntschak
• Trine University’s Teacher Education Chair Scholarship, Dual Credit Scholarship, Dean’s Education Scholarship — Alexis Book
• Trine University’s Dual Enrollment Scholarship, Tuition Incentive Grant, University Scholarship, Legacy Scholarship, Trine Opportunity Scholarship — Autumn Emerick
• Trine University’s Chemical Engineering Chair Tuition Scholarship, Dual Enrollment Award, Scholarship Day Award — Makayla Gumbel
• University of Alabama’s College Board Rural & Small Town Recognition Award — Lauren Teeple
• University of Toledo’s Excellence Scholarship — Reagan Rhodes
• Valparaiso University’s Presidential Scholarship, Legacy Scholarship, Valpo Fund Alumni Award, Tuition Exchange, Engineering Visit Award — Tanya Sharma
