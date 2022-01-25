ANGOLA — A veteran city planner with experience in private industry and the government sectors has been named Angola's new director of planning and economic development.
And Angola officials didn't have to look far to find the right candidate.
Jennifer Barclay started in the position on Monday, having most recently worked in the planning department in Auburn. Barclay replaced Vivian Likes, who took the plan director position in her home town of Butler.
"I'm excited to become part of the Angola team," Barclay said. "We look forward to providing excellent customer service to businesses and residents alike."
Although her 13-year planning career has taken her many places in Indiana and Ohio, Barclay is no stranger to Steuben County, having grown up in the Pleasant Lake-Hudson area and graduating from Prairie Heights High School in 2005.
She holds a master of urban design degree from Ball State University where she earned her undergraduate degree in urban planning and development.
“I am excited to welcome Jennifer to the Angola city family," Mayor Dick Hickman said in a prepared statement. "Her expertise and experience will be a great benefit for the future growth of our community. Angola has had a history of having a great representation in our Planning and Economic Development Department and I am sure that Jennifer will carry on that tradition just as each of her predecessors have done.”
In addition to Auburn, Barclay has worked in government for Hendricks County, Noble County and Clayton, Ohio. Her first position out of college was with Williams Creek Consulting.
Her academic and professional experiences have provided her exposure to a diverse realm of theories concerning planning and design, said a press release from Angola.
She is the daughter of Rick and Brenda Shipe of rural Angola.
