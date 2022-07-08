Williams Street closing for sewer work
ANGOLA — Angola will be closing Williams Street from its intersection at East Maumee Street, north to East Gilmore Street on Tuesday and Wednesday for sewer work.
Although homeowners in this block will be allowed access to their driveways, no through traffic will be allowed during construction.
A news release from the Angola Waste Water Treatment Plant thanked residents and motorists in advance for patience and cooperation.
Correction
Due to a reporter’s error, the name of a hot air balloon owner published in Friday’s edition was incorrect. The owner of Sydney the Koala is Tom and Ellen Randall.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.