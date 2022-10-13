ANGOLA — The Prairie Heights High School Honor Society hosted a blood drive on Thursday.
It was organized by the National Honor Society sponsor and social studies teacher Christina Hammel, who has been doing this blood drive at Prairie Heights twice a year for the last eight years.
“I think they did it before I took over here,” said Hammel.
Hammel said that usually around 75 people show up, and the school manages to collect about 50 pints of blood. She also said Prairie Heights teachers, staff, and students over 16 could participate.
“I would say probably one out of five kids participate,” said Hammel.
The American Red Cross staff that was administering the blood drive said that all the participants are tested for their vital signs, such as temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.
Hammel said prospective donors needed to be over 16, and they should also have a certain level of iron in their blood. She said an instant iron level check was included in the pre-donation medical examination.
Prairie Heights students could also volunteer to help organize the donation. Abby Myers, 17, explained that the students could sign up to volunteer for certain time periods — four for each class.
One of the students, Sabrina Hinkle, wanted to volunteer so much that she decided to turn up before 9 a.m. even though she did not get a spot in that shift because she would not be able to come when she wanted to afterward. Hinkle said that it was important for her to give back to the community and “keep it afloat.”
“Without the people here helping give blood and those who take the blood, we wouldn’t have been able to give the blood to those who need it,” said Hinkle.
Sammy Updike, 17, who also volunteered at the blood drive, said that if nobody can get blood or give blood, nobody can have transfusions, and for him it was the right thing to do. It was also a nice opportunity to get out of class, Updike joked.
Aowyn Myers, 17, said she volunteered because it was fun, and she wanted to help out the students who donate blood.
Ashley Emelander, 17, said that it made her feel good to be able to help for a good cause.
Cybele Middleton, 18, said she was donating blood for the third time to help people in her community. She was not afraid, and she usually felt well after the donation was completed.
For Madison Strater, 17, it was her first blood donation. Strater said she was donating because she wanted to give back to the community.
