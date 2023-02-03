INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Steuben Circuit Court decision in favor of allowing a condominium project on Crooked Lake.
The Court on Jan. 9 affirmed the May 2022 decision of Judge Allen Wheat that ruled in favor of development of 10 condominium units on Lane 345 Crooked Lake, which was proposed by Crown Point Holdings, a local company.
Margaret Rockwood, who owns a neighboring property, sued to overturn a November 2021 decision of the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals to grant a special exception to build the condominiums on the former Casey’s Cove Marina property.
At issue was whether the condominium project violated the well density requirements of the Steuben County Zoning Ordinance and if it was consistent with the Crooked Lake lake residential district and the county’s comprehensive plan.
Rockwood also argued that the project would hamper the “viewshed” of non-lakefront property owners, something that is not guaranteed in the county’s ordinances.
“The BZA’s decision to grant the special exception was not arbitrary, capricious, or an abuse of discretion. The condominium project was not required to strictly abide by the well density requirements of the Steuben County Zoning Ordinance in order for the Board of Zoning Appeals to approve it as a special use exception. Furthermore, the BZA heard evidence that the condominium project is consistent with the character of the (lake residential) district and the Steuben County Comprehensive Plan. Accordingly, we affirm the trial court’s decision to deny Rockwell’s petition for judicial review,” the ruling reads.
The court also held that the development would not be out of character with other housing on the lake.
The decision by the court was unanimous.
Rockwood has 45 days from Jan. 9 to further her appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court, which could deny her a hearing.
Randy Strebig of Crown Point did not want to comment on the ruling.
An email has been sent to Rockwood, seeking comment.
If built, it will be the first condominium development on Crooked Lake.
