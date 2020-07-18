ANGOLA — The 101 Lakes Trust’s annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Trine State Recreation Area.
The 7 p.m. event in the Wild Turkey Shelter will precede a regular meeting of the trust’s board of directors.
The 101 Lakes Trust’s mission is to protect and enhance Steuben County’s natural and built environment of lakes, rolling hills, streams and neighborhoods to stimulate and support a sense of community through conservation and research.
It was created 14 years ago as an offshoot of the Steuben County Lakes Council. Its activities have included Reflections on a Lake, an up close and entertaining introduction to area lakes, and an annual essay contest.
The trust protects local properties in perpetuity through conservation easements. Lakeside preserves include sites on Arrowhead Lake and Lake Meserve.
The land trust also holds Powers Preserve in eastern Steuben County, a natural, wooded area near the historic Powers Church. Powers Preserve, dedicated in June 2012, was the trust’s first land acquisition.
The annual meeting will highlight the past year’s accomplishments by the 101 Lakes Trust and focus on plans for the future.
