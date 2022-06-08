ANGOLA — An Angola man will end up spending 10 1/2 years in prison for battery to a minor that resulted in injuries in an August 2021 incident along with other pending cases against him.
James Dominic Wilson, now 40, in a plea agreement pleaded guilty to Level 5 felony battery to a child younger than 14 and Level 6 felony battery to a police officer engaged in duty.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2021, Wilson became upset with his stepchildren.
Wilson first became angry with one child, 7, for phoning his mother to say Wilson was drunk. Wilson pushed that child into a vacuum cleaner in their home and took the phone away.
A 4-year-old got a hold of the phone and spoke with the mother about Wilson, who then pushed that child down a set of entry stairs outside their mobile home.
A short time later, the three siblings in the residence were removed by a grandparent and taken to her residence.
When police arrived, Wilson would not let them in. The owner of the home, the mother of the children, then arrived and eventually led three police officers in.
Wilson charged at the officers and later would not cooperate with police, including one who threatened to use a stun gun on Wilson. Eventually Wilson had to be hit with the stun gun and officers were able to gain control over him.
When officers got Wilson to the Steuben County Jail, he tested 0.33% blood alcohol content, some four times greater than the legal limit to drive a vehicle.
Wilson, who was sentenced Monday in Steuben Circuit Court, received 4 years executed jail time for the Level 5 felony, 1 1/2 years for the Level 6 felony and 3 1/2 years more for a habitual offender enhancement. In other cases against him, Wilson was sentenced to 1 year for failure to return to lawful detention and 180 days for a probation violation.
