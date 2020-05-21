PLEASANT LAKE — Steuben County Plan Commission will provide a dumpster for Pleasant Lake residents to use next weekend for cleanup purposes.
The trash container will be available at the community park on the west side of town Friday, May 29, through Sunday, May 31. No tires, automotive batteries, electronics or hazardous materials will be accepted. Household hazardous waste includes paint thinners, used oil, antifreeze, kitchen cleaners, pesticides and herbicides.
The cleanup day allows people in the Pleasant Lake area to dispose of items not generally accepted by commercial trash services.
For further details on those items accepted, call the plan commission at 668-1000, ext. 1265.
