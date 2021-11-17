ANGOLA — Trine University is providing another opportunity for families to afford a quality private education for their students through its new Indiana Promise initiative.
Through Indiana Promise, Hoosier students whose expected family contribution is $0 after completing the FAFSA, and who are eligible for the maximum of Indiana State and Pell grants, are guaranteed a minimum of $15,000 in scholarships and grants toward tuition at Trine.
Depending on the total package received and the major chosen, the Indiana Promise, combined with state and Pell grants, will nearly or totally cover tuition at Trine.
"We believe anyone who wants to should be able to experience a quality education at Trine University and benefit from our outstanding job placement rates and personal attention from faculty as well as generous financial aid," said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine. "No hard-working family should have to settle for less than the best."
To be considered for the Indiana Promise award, a student must:
Be a first-year, full-time undergraduate student for the fall 2022 semester.
Complete Trine University's undergraduate admission application process and be admitted by March 1, 2022.
Submit a completed FAFSA for the 2022-23 award year by the March 1, 2022.
Meet all requirements for Indiana State Grant and Federal Pell Grant programs.
For more information, visit trine.edu/promise
Recognized for the low debt load of its graduates, Trine University provides more than $38 million in institutional financial aid to its students annually, with 98 percent receiving some form of financial aid. Parents of Trine graduates, on average, include $12,500 less in Parent PLUS Loan debt than those in peer MIAA schools.
