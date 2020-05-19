ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man who broke into an Angola area home in 2017 was sentenced Monday in Steuben Superior Court.
Anthony Nathan Hines, 34, pleaded guilty to Level 6 felony residential entry, allowing a charge of Level 4 felony burglary to be dismissed. He appeared before Judge William Fee Monday morning with his court-appointed attorney Cedric Hollabaugh.
While hearings are being spread out to continue social distancing in light of the coronavirus pandemic, business is continuing in the Steuben County courts. Inmates appear by videoconferencing equipment from the jail.
Hines was sentenced to 1 1/2 years with a year suspended; 180 days to serve. He received credit for 87 days served in Steuben County Jail after his arrest on a warrant in late November 2018.
Hines allegedly broke into an apartment on West Fox Lake Road while its occupant was at an appointment at the Veterans Administration hospital in March 2017. According to court documents, Hines took 10 15-milligram morphine pills
The victim of the crime is now deceased, according to information presented in court.
Hines will serve one year probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.