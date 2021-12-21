ANGOLA — After 20 years of service, Eugene Burd is leaving his seat open on the Angola Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
“It was time to get somebody new,” Burd said.
Dec. 31 will be Burd’s last day on the two boards. Steuben County commissioners and city officials will work together to select a candidate best suited to fill Burd’s position.
During Burd’s time on the boards, he has seen a variety of common and unique projects come through the city and served as chairman of the Plan Commission for eight years.
“At times it is a lot of work, and other times there’s not a lot of activities,” Burd said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
One of the biggest projects during Burd’s time has been the expansion of Trine University, including its rebranding from Tri-State University in 2008.
Burd is happy to see how much the university has grown over the years and the new people it has brought to the local community.
“One thing that I learned over the years is that we need more housing,” Burd said. “Trine has a big impact on that because they have graduate students who need places to live.”
While Burd will be spending less time with city government, he still helps in different parts of the community, such as the Angola United Methodist Church where he works with the food pantry.
Burd’s replacement will not be required as soon as Jan. 1, but the seat will remain open until an adequate candidate has been appointed.
