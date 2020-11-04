ANGOLA — Two people were arrested Monday night, allegedly with a bag full of drugs.
Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, and Elizabeth K. Ramos, 30, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, are each charged with felony dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, unlawful possession of syringe and possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
In addition, Broughton is charged with false informing, a misdemeanor, for giving his brother's name to Indiana State Police Trooper Daniel Burkey when he pulled the car Broughton was driving over in the 100 block of East S.R. 120.
Burkey noticed the vehicle, an orange 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, make a sudden unexpected lane shift then turn without a turn signal, say court documents. Burkey pulled the vehicle over at a motel.
According to court documents, the vehicle legally belongs to a Lansing, Michigan resident and the license plate on it was for a 2018 Nissan out of Illinois.
Though Broughton and Ramos refused a search of the vehicle, troopers found a black backpack sitting outside the passenger side window while waiting for a tow truck, say court documents. Inside, they allegedly found 58 grams of methamphetamine, which would have an approximate street value of $5,800, 105 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of mushrooms, four hypodermic needles, an unknown white powder believed to be fentanyl — a high-potency drug often used to "cut" drugs that has been suspected in a number of recent area drug overdose deaths — and a pill that allegedly contains hydrochlorine. They also seized $1,000 from Ramos' purse.
An arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The highest charge in the case is dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony that carries up to a 30-year prison sentence.
